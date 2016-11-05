The Nandi statue of Jalagandeswarar Temple in the water spread area of Stanley Reservoir, near Mettur, emerges as water level falls drastically on Friday.- Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

With the water level fast depleting in Mettur Dam due to poor inflow for the past one fortnight, the discharge of quantum of water for Samba crop season in Delta districts was stepped down to 3,000 cusecs on late Thursday evening.

The Public Works Department sources said that initially the discharge was reduced to 2,000 cusecs on Thursday evening from the 4,000 cusecs which it was maintaining since October 30. It was later decided to step up the release to 3,000 cusecs.

About 12,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the dam for farm activities ever since September 20, when the shutters of Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam were opened. Midway, the quantum of release was increased to 18,000 cusecs from October 13-16, but was once again brought down to 12,000 cusecs.

With realisation of water continue to remaining below 50 cusecs for many days, the discharge was further reduced to 4,000 cusecs on October 30.

The water level in the dam on Friday stood at 43.92 feet against its full level of 120 feet.

The storage level was 14.197 tmc against the dam’s full capacity of 93.47 tmc. The inflow into the dam is 1,030 cusecs.

With water level alarmingly going down, the Mettur Dam has turned into a big pool.

The historical Nandi statue and a church tower, which used to get submerged when the dam gets filled up, have now surfaced fully.

The tower of the Jalagandeswarar Temple, behind the Nandi statue, too, has started surfacing, so also another historical landmark Raja Fort at Kottaiyur.

A large number of people have started visiting the Pannavadi boat ghat to have a look of the historical monuments. Motor fitted boats were regularly operated from Pannavadi boating ghat to the villages in the Dharmapuri district regularly.

Due to the poor water level, the operation of these boats has been suspended since Thursday. However, coracles are being operated to enable the people to cross River Cauvery to reach their villages.