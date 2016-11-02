Water discharge from the dams of Kanniyakumari district was stopped on Tuesday even as there was widespread rainfall following the onset of north-east monsoon.

Rainfall

The sky remained overcast and several parts of the district experienced rainfall, with Puthan dam recording the maximum of 53.4 mm. Water level in Pechiparai dam stood at 12.25 feet and in Perunchani at 19 feet.

The following is the rainfall data (in millimetres) recorded in the district in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday: Puthan dam 53.4, Perunchani 52, Surulode 36, Chittar I 17.4, Adayamadai 18, Eraniel 14.2, Anaikidangu 14, Kottaram 13. 2, Kurunthancode 13 and Boothapandi 10.5.