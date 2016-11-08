The Kanniyakumari District Local Bodies Employees Union affiliated to the CITU demanded the district administration to take an initiative for disbursal of wages for the motormen and conservancy workers pending for over nine months in 10 panchayats under the Melpuram panchayat union.

G. Amildoss, district secretary of the union, along with CITU district secretary K. Thanga Mohan submitted a petition to the District Revenue Officer S. Elango at the weekly grievances day programme at the Collectorate here on Monday.

In their petition, the CITU alleged that many panchayats came under the Melpuram panchayat union failed to disburse wages to the workers.

The employees in Vanniyur panchayat failed to pay the wages for over nine months, the union alleged.

The union also alleged that many panchayats were yet to disburse wages as per the order of the High Court and proper scale of pay of the State government.

Former MLA R. Leema Rose and CITU district president P. Singaran were present.