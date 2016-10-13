Official inspects renovated tanks, waterbodies, supply channels and cyclone shelters

C.N. Maheswaran, Director of Social Security Schemes, who is in-charge of the district for disaster management, reviewed the disaster management measures made by the district administration and expressed satisfaction with the measures.

After chairing a meeting with Collector S. Natarajan and other officials at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, Mr. Maheswaran inspected the desilted and renovated Public Works Department (PWD) tanks, waterbodies, supply channels and cyclone shelters.

Mr. Maheswaran, who was appointed to oversee disaster management in Ramanathapuram and four other districts during the coming northeast monsoon, expressed satisfaction with the measures made by the district administration, Mr. Natarajan said.

Addressing the officials, Mr. Maheswaran said the monsoon would set in in the next couple of days and the government had asked all the districts to be in a state of preparedness to meet any eventuality. The government had given special focus in the districts of Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Villupuram, he said.

After the government’s alert, the Ramanathpuram district administration desilted and renovated 16 ooranies in four municipalities, 83 ooranies in panchayat unions, 320 ooranies in panchayat unions and 375 waterbodies under the control of the PWD, he said.

He advised the officials to be on high alert during the monsoon and ensure that the cyclone shelters had adequate stocks of foodgrains, vegetables, milk and other essentials and they were stored safely.

All the government hospital and primary health centres should have enough stock of medicines, especially medicines required to treat waterborne and communicable diseases during the rainy season.

All the departments should work in coordination and in the event of any disaster, they should carry out relief works on a war-footing with special focus on preventing loss of life and properties, he said.

Later, Mr. Maheswaran, accompanied by Mr. Natarjan and officials, inspected the renovated waterbodies at Lanthai and Ettivayal, recharge shafts at Manjur and cyclone shelters.

District Revenue Officer M. Ali Akbar, Paramakudi Sub-Collector G.S. Sameeran, DRDA Project Director S.S. Dhanapathy and Revenue Divisional Officer Ram Pradeepan were among others present in the meeting.