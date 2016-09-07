Disaster management drill conducted at Koottapuli

A disaster management drill was organised at Koottapuli, a coastal hamlet in the district that witnessed the fury of tsunami in 2004.

Combining various departments such as revenue, police, public health, local body, fire and rescue services etc., the district administration organised the drill on Wednesday to educate the villagers on how to save themselves in the event of a disaster by cooperating with the rescue teams.

Collector M. Karunakaran, Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi V. Vishnu, Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Valliyoor Sub-Division P. Balaji, District Fire Officer Saravana Babu and senior officials of various departments monitored the drill and swift response of the personnel.

Since a good number of hamlets are situated around Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, the district administration is likely to organise similar drills there also as was done in the past at Nakkanaeri to educate the public on things to be done in case of a mishap or emergency on the nuclear plant premises.