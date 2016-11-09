A Dindigul-based gynaecologist K. Priyadharshini, has won second prize in an international quiz competition held at Prague, Czech Republic.

The first round of the quiz was held in Kolkata on October 15.

She emerged the winner and was selected for the national-level round held at IMSCON, a national medical conference at Nagpur, in February 2016.

Again, she emerged victorious at the Indian Menopause Society national-level quiz.

She was qualified to represent the country for Women’s Health Olympics, an international quiz competition, conducted at the 15th World Congress on Menopause in Prague last month.

She secured the second place and finished runner up in the international event.

At present, she works a consulting gynaecologist at St.Joseph Hospital in Dindigul.