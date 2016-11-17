KEEPING a TAB on movement:The modern police control room which was launched at Dindigul North police station on Wednesday.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan

Keeping in mind the need to maintain law and order, regulate traffic and prevention of crime, the police have installed state-of-the-art digital cameras in 25 places which can be monitored from the police control room.

Launching the facility here on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police (south zone) S. Murugan said the high-speed cameras had been procured through Tamil Nadu Road Safety Fund. The cameras had been installed at check-posts, road intersections and on highways.

The pictures captured from these cameras would be monitored from the control room at Dindigul Town North police station. If the police sense trouble erupting at a particular spot while monitoring the visuals, they could mobilise personnel and rush them to the spot to maintain peace.

Likewise, in the event of vehicular movement getting choked, action could be taken to divert traffic. The “third eye” would help the police control crime.

DIG of Police (Dindigul range) G. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police A. Saravanan and Additional Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan (Headquarters) participated.