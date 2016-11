Dandayuthapaniswamy Temple: Kanda Sashti laksharchana, 7 a.m.; discourse by AR Somasundaran, PL. Palaniappa Chettiar and RM. M. Ramanathan, Kandavarayanpatti, 10.30 a.m.

Kanda Sashti Vizha Kazhagam: Discourse on ‘Kandapuranam’ by N. Balambal Achi, 5 p.m.; cultural programme by students of Sri Vidyagiri School, Nagara Sivan Temple, 6 p.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...