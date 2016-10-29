6,000 personnel, PTZ camera-fitted jeep, CCTV cameras deployed for security management

Centre for Aerospace Research, Anna University, has introduced fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) – a first of its kind – and the district police a Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) camera-fitted jeep for the peaceful conduct of Thevar jayanthi.

The police have deployed about 6,000 personnel on security and introduced PTZ camera-fitted jeep to capture images accurately in 360 degrees, tripod and CCTV cameras in all strategic and ‘sensitive places’ to watch every single movement through digital eyes.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan said this would be extremely useful to the police to manage the crowd and reach out to the trouble spots quickly.

The jeep would crisscross Pasumpon, Kamudhi and nearby areas and the images captured by the 1080 pixel camera would be sent to the control room at Pasumpon. The images could be zoomed to even read the registration numbers of vehicles and identify the occupants, he added.

Besides, the police had installed tripod cameras at strategic points near Muthuramalinga Thevar memorial and at sensitive places in the district. The manually-operated high definition cameras could also capture images with accuracy.

Also for the first time, online check-posts had been set up on the district borders and all the vehicles would be scanned through digital eyes before they entered the district.

The police had also installed 150 CCTV cameras throughout the district, he added. The fixed-wing UAV was being used for the first time at Pasumpon for security management, K. Senthilkumar, Director, Centre for Aerospace Research, said. They would test-fly it on Saturday, and the vehicle would make sorties till the end of the event on Sunday, he said. Meanwhile, people from the village and nearby areas paid homage at Thevar samadhi.

Women took out processions, carrying milk pots and ‘mulapari’ (germinated sprouts of grains) and offered worship.

Online check-posts set up on district borders and all vehicles to be scanned before entering the district