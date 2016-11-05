Differently abled people in the district have decided to stay put at Veerappanchathiram, the venue of their day-long fast on Friday seeking implementation of their charter of demands including grant of free house pattas, since there was no response from the officials.

The members of Erode District Differently Abled Welfare Association decided to make their protest publicly known after their representations to the district administration were unanswered.Alongside asking for sanction of house pattas in an already identified poromboke land of 1.5 acre in Erode Taluk limits, the association representatives reminded the district administration that it had not acted as yet on the pleas they had made thrice in the past: May 4, 2015; October 16, 2015, and July 15, 2016, for making the buildings of government, public sector undertakings and entertainment spots such as cinema theatres and parks disabled-friendly.

The district unit president of the association, Durairaj, said the district administration's "neglect" of differently abled people was deplorable.