Over 300 differently abled people were screened at a special medical camp held at Sivanthakulam Government Middle School here on Wednesday.

The camp, organised by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, was inaugurated by Collector M. Ravikumar.

Doctors specialising in various disciplines screened the special children.

A total of 5,295 differently abled children were identified under 18 years of age in the district and the special camps had been conducted for them at various places at regular intervals, the Collector said in a press release.