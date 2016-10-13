DISUSE: A view of the Regional Diagnostic Centre in Pudukottai, which has been in disuse for the past two years.

The regional diagnostic centre built on the campus of the Dr. Muthulakshmi Memorial District Headquarters Hospital here has been in disuse and remains closed.

The building, along with its equipment, was used to conduct various tests. “Years ago, such a facility was not available in many primary health centres (PHC),” sources said. But many equipment adopting latest clinical technology had been made available to all PHCs and government hospitals due to the implementation of the non-communicable disease wing. “For instance, the semi auto analyser was not available in those days at the PHCs necessitating the construction of a regional diagnostic centre,” the source said on Wednesday.

The Health Department, in 2013, sanctioned blood bio-chemical analyser at an expenditure of Rs. 25 lakh to this centre.

Sources said that the regional diagnostic centre was started to ensure clinical tests at an affordable rates for the poor. “Now, with the facility available at all the PHCs, the need for conducting these tests at the headquarters hospital does not arise. The closure has brought an end to the system of collecting even nominal fee from the poor, the source added.