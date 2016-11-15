Special diagnostic camp for diabetes held at Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital on Monday in view of World Diabetes Day on Monday.

Inaugurating the camp, District Collector Prashant M.Wadnere said that ‘eyes on diabetes’ was the theme of the world diabetes day this year.

Life style changes are the major reason for the disease. People can save their children from acquiring diabetes by encouraging them to take healthy food, do exercise and engage themselves in sports. They should be taught to avoid junk food.

Diagnostic tests were taken and consultations were given for general public, patients and journalists at the camp. Dean of the college R. Jayanthi and Resident Medical Officer S. Ganesan were among those participated.