Dhinakaran to meet Sasikala in prison

The sidelined AIADMK leader, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, is likely to meet his aunt V.K. Sasikala at a Bengaluru prison on Monday.

“A few MLAs supporting his leadership also have sought an appointment with her. We will meet her to discuss the next course of action in the current political situation,” AIADMK MLA Thangatamilselvan told The Hindu.

The party’s general council meeting a few days ago had expelled Sasikala from the general secretary post, saying Jayalalithaa would be the eternal general secretary of the party.

“Both Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had no power to conduct the general council, since the party bylaw has authorised only the general secretary to hold the meeting,” said Mr. Thangatamilselvam.

He rejected the argument that neither the partymen nor the general public would support Sasikala and her family members. “We have moved past such a situation. Support swelled after Mr. Dhinakaran was made the deputy general secretary.”

Seeking change of CM

“When we stayed in Koovathur prior to the trust vote faced by Mr. Palaniswami we received phone calls from partymen accusing us. But the trend has changed now. People want us to change the government,” he said.

Asked what prevented Mr. Dhinakaran and the MLAs supporting him from withdrawing support to the government, he said their aim was not to remove the government, but to change the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

“When he was running a battle against Mr. Palaniswami, Mr. Panneerselvam accused the government of being corrupt. Now, he has joined the corrupt government and joined hands with the corrupt Chief Minister. We want to change them along with a few Ministers,” he said.

Mr. Thangatamilselvan did not agree with the view that Mr. Dinakaran was able to draw a huge crowd only in Madurai and it would not be possible for him to put up a similar show in other districts, particularly in the Kongu region.

“We are holding a meeting in Coimbatore and Salem. You will then realise our strength,” he said.