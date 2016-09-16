The District Collector, K. Vivekanandan, on Wednesday reviewed the disaster management preparedness of various departments.

The meeting took stock of the arrangements made by the departments to meet any exigencies during the North East Monsoon. Each department will appoint a contact person to inform the district administration about any development.

Mr. Vivekanandan asked officials to expedite the cleaning of water bodies, strengthening of the bunds, and ensure availability of sand bags. Revenue Department has been asked to collect details of low lying areas that are susceptible to flooding, and make arrangements to prevent it.

The PWD and TANGEDCO have been asked to prune trees. Department of Public Health has been asked to keep adequate stock of medicines.

Revenue officials were asked to plan alternative routes for vehicles to pass through when regular roads were blocked.

All departments should ensure that vehicles and equipments necessary were kept ready for rescue and relief operations. The gram sabha meetings on October 2 may be used to create an awareness on disaster management at the village level.