DGP’s wife steps in to revive tailoring unit run by police welfare society

Kiran Gautam, wife of DGP Sunil Kumar Gautam, operating the sewing machine given to the Pondicherry Police Welfare Tailoring Unit in Puducherry on Wednesday. DGP Sunil Kumar Gautam and SSP (Headquarters) Apoorva Gupta are in the picture. | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

With the beginning of a New Year, wives of Puducherry policemen are looking forward to the revival of 30-year-old Pondicherry Police Welfare Society Tailoring Unit that become non-functional five years ago.

DGP Sunil Kumar Gautam’s wife Kiran Gautam has rekindled the lost hope of the women to contribute financially to their families that were entirely dependent on the salary of their husbands working in the police force.

In an event organised by Sangamam trust, formed by the wives of Puducherry policemen to train them in tailoring, embroidery and jewel-making, Ms. Gautam gave five sewing machines and one embroidery machine to the Sangamam.

“We already have 20 sewing machines in the unit. Earlier we were stitching police uniforms. There were at least 20 women working in the unit and we were earning a regular income every month based on the orders given to us. After the department stopped sending orders to stitch uniforms, we have not had any regular source of income. We had to be dependent on individuals who gave us stitching orders. Many stopped working in the unit because of this precariousness. We hope that this event would help revive the unit,” said S. Jayaradha, vice president of the Sangamam.

M. Mary, secretary of the trust, informed that working in the unit made several women financially independent and brought many of them out of their homes for the first time.

“It was really empowering to see the world outside our homes. We even started making jewellery. We might display these products on the beach road during the Pongal festival,” she also said.

Mr.Gautam promised that they could open a stall to sell the jewels they have made. “The women gathered here are talented but reticent. They are too shy to bring out the products they make for sale. We will open a stall for them on the beach road,” he said.

He added that experts from Delhi would be invited to provide motivational talks to the children of policemen and address all their problems.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Apoorva Gupta and other senior police officials were also present.