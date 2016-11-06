A large number of devotees congregated at Tiruchendur on Saturday and offered prayers on the occasion of ‘Soorasamharam’, the highlight of the Kanda Sasti festival celebrated at Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple, the second of the six abodes (Aru Padai Veedu) of Lord Murugan.

‘Soorasamharam’, slaying of demons by Soorapadman, which symbolises the victory of good over evil, commenced at around 4.30 p.m. and lasted for an hour. Earlier, the temple was open for prayers at 1 a.m. ‘Vishwaroopa Deepa Aradhanai’, ‘Udhayamarthanda Abhishekam’ and other rituals were performed.

Twenty students of Gandhian Study Centre of Sri KGS Arts College, Srivaikuntam volunteered to regulate the traffic and helped in crowd control near the police outpost in Tiruchendur and also in the vicinity of the temple.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, S. Murugan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range R. Dhinakaran and officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments were among those who witnessed the Soorasamharam.

With the deployment of 1,800 police personnel led by Superintendent of Police Ashwin M. Kotnis, security arrangements were in place. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group, Thoothukudi, N.K. Stanley Jones said two All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) had been engaged in patrolling along the shoreline opposite the temple. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated additional bus services for devotees from various destinations to Tiruchendur and vice versa, sources said.

Kanniyakumari

Soorasamharam was held in all the Murugan temples in the district, including Nagaraja Temple in Nagercoil, Velimalai Murugan Temple, Vellimalai Balasubramaniaswamy temple and Murugan Kundram Murugan Temple in Kanniyakumari.