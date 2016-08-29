Scores of devotees of Mariamman Temple in Pudupalayam here staged a sit-in protest on the temple premises demanding that they be allowed to make rightful contribution for the renovation of the temple on Sunday.

Rajapalayam Tahsildar, D.K. Ponraj, and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endownment Assitant Commissioner, Hariharan, held talks with the protestors led by their coordinator, M.D. Pandiarajan. The protestors belonged to four different communities and they were against people belonging to one particular community carrying out all works of the temple, Mr. Pandiarajan said.

The Tahsildar said that the protestors wanted the temple authorities to allow them to contribute for construction of the ‘rajagopuram’ of the temple and replacement of the flag mast.

After a long parley, the officials said that fresh talks would be held on Monday by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Sattur, and Joint Commissioner of HR and CE from Sivaganga.

Following the assurance, the protestors gave up their agitation at around 6 p.m.