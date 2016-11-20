Members of the Salem Bar Association felicitating JusticeN. Seshasayee (right), Judge, Madras High Court, at the district court campus in Salem on Saturday.Special arrangement;Special arrangement

People from all walks of life should develop humanness for serving the society in an effective manner, said Justice N. Seshasayee, Judge, Madras High Court, here on Saturday.

People should adhere to humanistic approach in every way of life, Justice Seshasayee said while replying to the felicitations at a function brought up by the Salem Bar Association to felicitate him on his elevation to the High Court Bench. Justice Seshasayee was serving as the Principal District and Sessions Judge here till recently before his elevation.

Each and every profession, irrespective of high or low profile, always provided distinct opportunity for growth and development and people should take advantage of the opportunities that came in their way.

Justice Seshasayee had a word of advice for the young lawyers.

The lawyers should master the nuances of law and gain thorough knowledge through a careful and sustained study of law books and journals. ‘To do it differently’ should be their watch word for attracting the attention of others and achieve success in the profession, he added.

Ponnusamy, president of the Salem Bar Association, who presided over the function.