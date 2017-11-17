Detractors of Rajini, Kamal raise identity question

more-in

Ever since actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan expressed their political aspirations, questions have been raised by critics about their Marathi and Brahmin roots respectively, notwithstanding the fact that the State has seen politicians with “non-Tamil” roots being elected.

Political commentators and activists aver that things changed fundamentally after the end of Sri Lankan civil war in 2009, which spawned a number of small but vociferous groups professing hard-line Tamil nationalism and Dravidian ideology.

Actor-turned Congress leader Khushbu Sundar, who is battling the “outsider” tag, charged that focussing on identity alone is the handiwork of few regressive groups.

“The people who go out to vote don’t really care about whether the candidate is a Brahmin or a Muslim or a non-Brahmin,” she said.”

“I still have to battle notions that I do not belong to South India or that I am Nakkat Khan. So what? Did people see which caste or religion Mahatma Gandhi or Nehru or Mother Teresa is from,” she asks.

Disagreeing that identity plays the main role, BJP leader and actor S Ve Shekher said, “(former Chief Minister) Jayalalithaa was criticised for being an outsider and a Brahmin.

Rajinikanth

But people accepted her, it didn’t matter. Their success depends on their election promises, alliances and the party they are about to join. Importantly, the symbol should reach the public. Everything else is secondary.”

However, Packiarajan Sethuramalingam, spokesperson, Naam Tamilar Katchi, which is opposing Rajinikanth’s proposed entry into politics, contended, “With Tamil Nadu being constantly given a step-brotherly treatment, the youngsters, more than any other time now are politically aware. Social media has politicised youngsters. They feel that their identity is under attack, which is why Tamil nationalism is becoming a popular idea now.”

Role of popularity

While political leaders such as Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah, whose party is primarily identified as representative of Muslims in Tamil Nadu, reject the notion that caste/religion identity of the person is paramount in politics, he underlined that popularity alone will not be enough.

“Neither Karunanidhi, M.G.R nor Jayalalithaa were seen through the caste lens. That was possible because they were tied to big parties and were a part of political tradition. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan don’t have that kind of an advantage. It will be difficult for them,” said Mr. Jawahirullah.

He, however, added that religion and caste identities play a significant role in politics.

“No matter which party is fighting elections, they are going to field candidates according to caste and religious composition of the constituency.”

Taking a different view, VCK general secretary D. Ravi Kumar said identity would not matter as much as their political project.

Stating that the aspiring politicians could not make an impact unless they spoke about the people’s problem, he said, “We live at a time when there is a stark fragmentation of votes with each party solidifying their vote banks.

The question is about their commitment to politics.

The issues surrounding their identity are only raised by the fringe actors. AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa openly said that she is a Brahmin and was very successful. So it doesn’t matter.”