Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner of Police, ordered the detention of J. Rajendran (23) of Kannankadu, a notorious anti-social element, under the Goondas Act.

Police sources said that Rajendran allegedly assaulted Santhosh of Johnsonpet due to previous enmity on August 12. He threatened the passers-by, who came to the rescue of Santhosh, with weapon. On a complaint in this regard, the Hasthampampatti police arrested Rajendran on the same day.

Rajendran in January 2015 threatened a commuter waiting in a city bus stop with a knife. Later, in the first week of August this year, he along with his companions attacked Mohanraj.

As he was continuously indulging in anti-social activities, the Commissioner ordered his detention under the Goondas Act, a press release of the City Police stated on Saturday.