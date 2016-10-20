Close to a year after segregation-at-source was made mandatory in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is facing a new problem.

Despite the lukewarm response to segregation in the city (about 40 per cent), the urban body is already faced with the problem of plenty — it does not know what to do with the products from the processed waste.

BBMP officials said over 3,000 tonnes of products — compost and RDF (residue derived fuel) — are lying in the seven waste processing plants of BBMP without finding any takers.

The usual takers for RDF are cement factories, while fertilizer companies buy the compost.

However, with increasing costs of transport, companies from places such as Kalaburagi and Hyderabad are reportedly now asking BBMP to pay them instead for making use of the products. Every 1,000 tonne of waste that is processed produces 20 per cent RDF and 20 per cent compost. Another two to 10 per cent is moisture. The entire process of processing the waste until the products are ready takes about a month’s time.

Status update

Waste produced in the city: over 3,500 tonnes

Segregation-at-source: 40 to 45 p.c.

Number of waste processing plants under BBMP: 7