Demanding immediate desilting and dredging of the Valavanaru, farmers and members of the Left parties observed a fast here on Wednesday. Former Tiruthuraipoondi MLA K. Ulaganathan (CPI) and district panchayat member Murugaiyan led the fast. MLA Palanisamy, Paddy Producers Association president Balakrishnaraja, members of the Tiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai struggle committees, and people from Kattimedu, Pitchankottagam, Melamarudur, Nedumbalam, Kallikudi, Pandi, Kunnalur, Muthupettai, Thondiakkadu and Moonamkkadu areas participated.

They were protesting non-implementation of the Rs. 43-crore project sanctioned for desilting the Valavanaru and demanded that works be started immediately, raising the river bund and strengthening it to a width of 20 feet to ensure vehicular traffic by laying bitumen topped road, deepening the river mouth at Moonankadu near Thondiakkadu to facilitate fishermen access sea easily and repairing all shutters at Thondiakkadu, among other issues.