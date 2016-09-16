Visitors from abroad taking a look at the Design Express, an aesthetically designed locomotive model set up at NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in Tirupur._ PHOTO: R. VIMAL KUMAR

NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion here has opened an innovative design gallery on the institution premises on Thursday featuring 1,000 designs developed by 55 undergraduate students that could be used for giving value-addition to apparels.

Providing novelty to the venture, a group of post graduate students of Apparel Fashion Design course had set up an aesthetically designed locomotive model at the entrance of the gallery. This quintessential item, named ‘Design Express’, gives a symbolic pictorial narrative to the visitors of the intention to take the designs in the gallery to global customers.

“The designs in the repository will be disseminated to the apparel exporters in Tirupur knitwear cluster for helping them build a brand image of their own and thereby, penetrate niche markets abroad. Presently, majority of the exporters depend on the designs provided by the foreign buyers and produce the apparels accordingly to their needs”, said Arundhathi Ghoshal, Head of the Apparel Fashion Design department at the institute.