The truism, justice delayed is justice denied, may hold true in the case of Tirupur garment exporters who have been fighting against banks seeking justice in the alleged derivates scam for long.

“It is really frustrating as the petition to implead ourselves as co-respondents in the petition filed by Odisha-based businessman Pravajan Patra to vacate the stay on CBI inquiry on the ‘exotic forex derivatives’ scam issue, has not been taken up for close to seven years”, said Raja M. Shanmugam, president of Forex Derivatives Consumer Forum (FDCF), formed of aggrieved exports.

The exporters here lost Rs. 300 crore after purchasing the said derivative products.

According to Mr. Shanmugam, the apex court gave the permission to file a petition for impleadment in February 2010.

“But the subsequent petition filed by us is yet to be taken up as majority of the hearings were postponed and others been adjourned without any substantive arguments taken place. All these delays are happening even after Reserve Bank of India slapped fine on 19 banks for the sale of ‘unsuitable’ derivative products to us (exporters),” he said.

Mr. Patra first filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Orissa High Court which resulted in the court ordering a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam in the sale of ‘exotic forex derivative’ by various banks with the promise of hedging the currency fluctuations happened in 2007-08. However, the inquiry was stayed by Supreme Court after Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association (FIMMDA), an association comprising bankers, moved the apex court. In the meantime, Reserve Bank of India has admitted in the Orissa High Court that the said sale of ‘exotic forex derivatives’ had resulted in a mark-to-market loss of Rs 32,000 crore. The exporters here feel that the government should intervene to help them as FIMMDA had been utilising public money to pay lawyers for prolonging the battle as far as possible. “If they had sold right products why should they fear CBI inquiry”, ask exporters.