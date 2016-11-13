The corporation has asked residents and commercial establishments to pay deposits over the Underground Drainage (UGD) scheme.

The UGD scheme at Rs. 149.39 crore is being implemented from February 23, 2006 with government grant of Rs. 10 crore. The corporation and contributions from the public for the scheme come to Rs. 78.85 crore and loan from organisation at Rs. 60.54 crore.

A press release from Corporation Commissioner K.R. Selvaraj said that for completing the scheme, contributions from the public are essential and asked them to pay the deposit amount as mentioned below.

The deposit amount is for spaces less than 500 sq ft (houses - Rs 4,000, commercial space - Rs. 8,000), 501 sq ft to 1,200 sq ft (houses - Rs. 6,500, commercial - Rs. 19,500), 1,200 sq ft to 2,400 sq ft (houses - Rs. 10,000, commercial - Rs. 30,000), and for buildings over 2,400 sq ft (houses - Rs. 14,000, commercial - Rs. 70,000).

The release said that deposit amount for houses in apartments is Rs. 25,000 while deposit amount for apartments, hospitals, eateries, lodges, industries, public buildings and commercial complexes is Rs. 1.25 lakh.

The Commissioner requested the people and building owners to deposit the amount for completion of the scheme.

For the benefit of the people, Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 old denominations will be accepted on November 13 and 14, the release added. Deposit amount can be paid at central office, zonal offices and mobile tax collection centres.