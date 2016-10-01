An aged AIADMK functionary who has been denied ticket to contest the election in ward 8 of the Kovilpatti municipality climbed up a mobile phone tower in a bid to threaten the party office-bearers.

While most of the supporters of Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju managed to get tickets in the local body election, good number of his detractors, including outgoing chairperson of Kovilpatti municipality Jancy Rani, were denied tickets this time.

Kovilpatti municipality’s 8th ward secretary of AIADMK A. Ramachandran (65), who was denied ticket though he has been with the party since its inception in 1972, climbed-up a 120-feet-tall mobile phone tower near Iluppaiyoorani cremation ground around 5.30 a.m. He threatened to jump from the tower as he was not given chance to contest the election.

Police from Kovilpatti East police station, who held talks with the functionary, asked him to negotiate with the party office-bearers. Accepting it, he came down around 7 p.m.