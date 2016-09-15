Tamil Nadu Pazhangudi Makkal Sangam has urged the State Government to put on hold the process of appointing employees for noon meal programme in Sathyamangalam Block by highlighting a grouse that the welfare of Scheduled Tribes has been ignored.

Twenty-nine posts of noon meal Organiser and openings for 32 Cooking Assistants have been allotted for filling vacancies in several villages spread over 15 panchayats in Sathyamangalam Block.

Opportunity denied

In Gudiyalathur, Koothampalayam, Gundri and Sikkarasampalayam where socio-economically backward Schedule Tribe communities live and enjoy the privilege of contesting in the reserved wards, denying them opportunity to secure employment in the Noon Meal Centres amounted to social injustice, District Unit Secretary of the Sangam L. Sivaraj said in a representation made to the Secretary of Social Welfare and Noon Meal Programme Department, District Collector, and other officials.

Minimal education qualification

Members of the tribal communities have only minimal educational qualifications and the only scope for them to enter into government services must not be removed, he said.

Mr. Sivaraj called for a revamp of the recruitment procedure by factoring in welfare of Scheduled Tribe communities.