Following detection of a dengue case, health officials have camped at Annamalaiyar Mills Colony near here and conducted a door-to-door inspection on Monday.

A pregnent woman, I. Manjula (24), of K. Pudukottai in Reddiyarchathiram union, who came to her mother’ s house at Annamalaiyar Colony, was admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital for viral fever on October 7.

Since the fever did not subside even after seven days of treatment, the doctors referred her to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where it was diagnosed that she was suffering from dengue fever.

After proper care and treatment, she delivered a baby.

The condition of the mother and baby was stable, said doctors

Meanwhile, the health officials intensified dengue prevention measures in the Annamalaiyar Mills Colony and also in K. Pudukottai, the native village of the woman.