Awareness meetings about dengue prevention have been planned at the level of panchayats with the help of local forums and women self-help groups.

According to an instruction issued by District Collector S. Prabakar to the panchayats, the special awareness drive will focus on discarding of unused tyres, broken cement containers, grinding stone, plastic materials and coconut shells to prevent water accumulation during rainfall; application of bleaching powder in water stored in buckets, pots, and over head tanks once a week, and prevention of water accumulation in surroundings of houses.

In case of fever, people must visit the nearest government hospital for treatment unfailingly, the Collector said, and called upon the public to take part in mosquito eradication activities.