Women belonging to Eachampalli village converged at the Collectorate Complex with empty pots to convey their plight caused by non availability of potable water in their locality for Dalits.The locality residents said they were struggling a lot for the last three months for getting potable water, and that the women had to walk long distances to get a few pots. They faced resistance while fetching water, and hence the district administration must take steps for supplying water through lorries, the villagers said in a petition.

