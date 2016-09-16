A group of cadre of the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi organised rail roko agitation at Karuvalli railway station near here on Thursday condemning the Karnataka violence.

The partymen appeared all of a sudden in front of the Bengaluru – Karaikal passenger train when it was waiting for the signal and raised slogans. Later, they dispersed.

Meanwhile, the members of the Lorry Owners’ Association staged a demonstration near the bus stand in Mecheri town, condemning the burning of lorries and trucks in Karnataka.

Compensation sought

They demanded adequate compensation to the owners of the vehicles immediately and also protection of the Tamil Nadu vehicles plying in Karnataka.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation did not operate its vehicles to MM Hills and Mysuru. from Mettur. The buses belonging to Karnataka State Transport Corporation, too, were operated only upto Palar check-post in Karnataka boundary.