Residents of Jeyaramapuram Colony in Vadugapatti Panchayat who had assembled at the Collectorate on Monday to return their family and voter identity cards irked by the purported denial of title eeds on 'Boomi Dhan' land by the Revenue Department relented and returned after the authorities promised action at the earliest.

The Revenue Department had expressed helplessness in granting the title deeds on the land sanctioned to the 45 families by the Tamil Nadu Boomidhan Board in the colony in Modakurichi block.

Claiming ownership of the land they had been living in down generations for 100 years, the residents consisting of daily labourers said that though they had constructed houses and had power and water connections.

They were given family cards and Aadhar too.

But none of them were entitled to benefits accruing from the Tamil Nadu Green House scheme and other State and Centre housing schemes without the title deeds.

Kuppammal who led the agitation said the protest has been put on hold in anticipation of a positive outcome over the next few days.