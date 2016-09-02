The members of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India (CPI), staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday to press their charter of demands.

They demanded the Centre to implement the M. S. Swaminathan Committee recommendation in toto, provide pension to all the farm workers who had crossed 60 years.

They also demanded the government to take steps for preventing the Andhra Pradesh government from constructing a dam across River Palar. The three rivers flowing in Salem district – River Manimuthar in Salem city, River Sarabanga in Omalur and River Vasishta in Attur should be merged. All the water bodies in the district should be filled with the waters of these three rivers to ensure reasonable increase in the ground water level, particularly in the rural areas. The Sangam also demanded the Aavin to take steps for procuring the entire quantity of milk being supplied by the farmers to the primary milk producers cooperative societies in the state, to mitigate the financial suffered by them.

N. K. Selvaraj, district secretary of the Sangam, led the agitation, which was inaugurated by K. P. Kalyanasundaram, former district secretary. A. Vimalan, district secretary of the AITUC and others spoke.