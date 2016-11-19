The demonetisation exercise of the union government has made the cooperative sector in the country go defunct, said Killiyoor Congress MLA S. Rajesh Kumar here on Friday.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Rajesh Kumar condemned the Centre’s autocratic attitude.

“Farmers, women SHGs, small and marginal traders and rural folks who are dependent on the cooperative societies are now facing problems,” he said. The Centre should authorise PACCS to accept the invalidated high value currencies, he added.

If the government failed to take action, he will not hesitate to join hands with the agitating employees of PACCS, Mr. Rajesh Kumar added.

Bad roads

Meanwhile, members of the Kanniyakumari West District Congress Committee (KWDCC) staged a road roko in Kulasekaram junction on Friday urging the authorities to repair the badly damaged roads.

The agitation was inaugurated by KWDCC president V. Asokan Solomon. MLAs J.G. Prince and S. Rajesh Kumar participated.