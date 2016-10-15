A two-storey hostel building housing boys’ hostel of Sivakasi Institute of Printing Technology on the southern bank of Sirukulam tank here, which remained a bone of contention for the people of Thanthai Periyar Nagar, faced the axe during the eviction drive carried out by officials on Friday.

Officials led by Sub-Collector Amar Kushwaha and Superintendent of Police M. Rajarajan, began the demolition exercise at around 1.45 p.m. after allowing the hostel management to shift movable properties from the building.

Earlier, representatives of Sivakasi Master Printers’ Association, which runs the institute, claimed that it was a patta land.

It was given for education purpose, an advocate argued with the Sub-Collector.

When the advocate could not produce any order copy of the Madras High Court staying the eviction proceedings, Mr. Kushwaha ordered its demolition.

A revenue official said the building had been constructed encroaching on about 30 cents of kanmai poromboke land.

A plaque on the building read that former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran laid the foundation stone of the building, which was originally Graphic Arts School.

The institute was shifted from there and subsequently the building was converted into a boy’s hostel. Four earthmovers were used to demolish the walls.