A group of people along with Hindu Munnani members gathered near the disputed 1.7-acre land belonging to historic Avinashilingeeswar temple, situated little away from the shrine, on Sunday to demand steps to ensure full control of the land by the temple administration.

In the recent years, a dispute had arisen between the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department and a community sabha over the control of the land.

Patta

The temple authorities stated that the patta was with the temple administration ever since the land, a nandavanam (garden), was donated by one Karuappanna Chettiar in 1901 to the temple. Property and water taxes were paid by the temple, officials added.

The land was donated with a condition that the flowers grown there should be given to the temple. Of late, two marriage halls came up in the land with the community sabha holding the control of the facilities.

According to sabha members, the land belongs to their ancestors and hence, they should hold the rights.

Hindu Munnani State secretary Kishore Kumar said that the temple authorities should once again take over the land, which actually belongs to the temple, and later fell into the hands of the community sabha.