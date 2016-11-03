National » Tamil Nadu

SALEM, November 3, 2016
Updated: November 3, 2016 05:33 IST

Demand for flower market in Attur town

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Setting up of a wholesale flower market in Attur town will immensely benefit the farmers, traders and the consumers.- Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan
Setting up of a wholesale flower market in Attur town will immensely benefit the farmers, traders and the consumers.- Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The flower farmers and traders have urged the government to take steps for setting up a full-fledged flower market in Attur town.

A large number of farmers have raised flowers in Attur, Thalaivasal, Gangavalli, Thammampatti, Veeraganur, Ethapur, Karumanthurai, Vazhappadi and surrounding areas. They have raised different flower varieties such as jasmine, sevanthi, kozhikondai, sendumalli, sammangi, arali etc.

In the absence of a full-fledged flower market, the farmers have to take their flower stock to Salem, Namakkal etc for marketing the same.

Attur is a major business hub, and the local flower traders fetched the flowers on daily basis from Salem, Namakkal, Hosur, Bengaluru, Tiruvannamalai etc.

This leads to wastage of time and money. Besides, it also escalates the price of flowers.

During the festival seasons, the price of flowers always remain high in Attur town and the surrounding areas compared to other parts of the district.

A cross-section of the farmers here stated that the traders have to bear the transportation cost for procuring the flowers from other established markets in various parts of the western region, due to which the price remains high compared to other towns.

The setting up of a full-fledged wholesale flower market in Attur town will immensely benefit the farmers, traders and the consumers, they add.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

14 injured in group clash

Exhibition issue: PRO suspended

Vigilance awareness campaign at FCRI

HC directs DJ to visit home run by Mose Ministries

Laws explained at the doorstep of rural people

Flow into dams down

DMDK, BJP and PMK candidates file nomination papers

Monitoring officers check monsoon preparedness

March towards Parliament against farmers’ suicides

Liberation Day celebrated

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Chennai

Mission Demolition on in Koyambedu

Two years after Moulivakkam collapse, twin tower to fall

The A to Z of adorning a temple idol

Huge buyer interest for TNHB flats at Ambattur

Remove school director, demand parents, teachers

Parents, teachers continue protests against school

Arasu Cable seeks status quo on distribution of analogue signals

Madurai

Dalits stage protest as man “attacked” by caste Hindus dies

Charitable eye hospital opened

DMDK, PMK candidates file nomination for by-election

Government teacher takes technology route

HC flays advocate for casting aspersions on EC

Rs. 19 lakh cash, 3 kg gold seized

Why Kalingapatti liquor shop cannot be shifted, asks HC

Check money distribution: BJP leader

Assaulted Dalit youth seeks police action, treatment in private hospital

State-run buses not preferred for long haul

A blessing in disguise

Coimbatore

Restoring green cover along national highways

Plastic menace: civic body for emotional approach

Fire at paint factory, two injured

Nurseries planned on reserved sites

Jan Aushadi stores to be opened in Coimbatore

Tiruchirapalli

Stalemate over land transfer stalls flyover work

Tiruchi to get second community kitchen soon

Drive to clear silt from sewage canal

Bus stand work nearing completion

Facilitation centre opened

Two brothers hacked to death

New bridge thrown open to traffic

New facility to air civic grievances

Greening drive on arterial roads launched

Puducherry

62nd anniversary of merger with Indian Union celebrated

CPI (M), PMK to boycott by-poll

BJP to work in tandem with N.R. Congress

Making homeless children feel special

Experts to review drug resistance in parasitic diseases


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

MRR/CHENNAI TODAY FOR NOVEMBER 03 (THURSDAY) FOR CHENNAI CITY FOR PAGE 4

RELIGION Bhagavatham : Rachana Chaitanya, Chinmaya Heritage Centre, 13th Avenue, Harrington Rd., 7 p.m. Gita: R.... »