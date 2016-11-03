Demand for flower market in Attur town

Setting up of a wholesale flower market in Attur town will immensely benefit the farmers, traders and the consumers.- Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The flower farmers and traders have urged the government to take steps for setting up a full-fledged flower market in Attur town.

A large number of farmers have raised flowers in Attur, Thalaivasal, Gangavalli, Thammampatti, Veeraganur, Ethapur, Karumanthurai, Vazhappadi and surrounding areas. They have raised different flower varieties such as jasmine, sevanthi, kozhikondai, sendumalli, sammangi, arali etc.

In the absence of a full-fledged flower market, the farmers have to take their flower stock to Salem, Namakkal etc for marketing the same.

Attur is a major business hub, and the local flower traders fetched the flowers on daily basis from Salem, Namakkal, Hosur, Bengaluru, Tiruvannamalai etc.

This leads to wastage of time and money. Besides, it also escalates the price of flowers.

During the festival seasons, the price of flowers always remain high in Attur town and the surrounding areas compared to other parts of the district.

A cross-section of the farmers here stated that the traders have to bear the transportation cost for procuring the flowers from other established markets in various parts of the western region, due to which the price remains high compared to other towns.

The setting up of a full-fledged wholesale flower market in Attur town will immensely benefit the farmers, traders and the consumers, they add.