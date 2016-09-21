Cauvery delta farmers have welcomed the Supreme Court order to the Centre on constituting the Cauvery Management Board within four weeks saying that the new body could turn a catalyst in improving the relations between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The farmers also hailed the sustained legal battle waged by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa saying her persistent efforts have paid off.

“I am a happy man today. Though a lot of time has already been lost with both the UPA and NDA governments paying scant respect to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal order on constituting the Cauvery Management Board, the Supreme Court’s directive to the Centre on Tuesday to form the Cauvery Management Board within four weeks has laid emphasis on the Centre to act,” said a jubilant general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association Mannargudi S. Ranganathan. The UPA and NDA regimes were least interested in protecting the rights of the Cauvery delta farmers and it was only the sustained legal battle waged by Ms. Jayalalithaa that has secured this order, said Mr. Ranganathan. “With this, a 125-year-old tussle has seemingly come to an end,” he added.

Welcoming the Supreme Court order on constituting the Board, the State general secretary of the CPI(M) affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam K. Balakrishnan observed that the Centre must not do anything to subvert the order and immediately take sincere efforts to form the Board and display its neutrality in the dispute.

The coordinator of the All Farmers Coordination Committee P.R. Pandian too welcomed the court order and urged the Prime Minister to constitute the Board without any further delay.

