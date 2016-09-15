PUDUKOTTAI

Sri Bhuvaneswari Avadutha Vidya Peetam: Abishekam to Kasi Viswanathar, 7 a.m.

MAYILADUTHURAI

A.V.C. College of Engineering: ISTE Staff Chapter, skill development programme for young engineers to reform core sector: Vision 2025, P. Balachandran, Senior Manager (Manufacturing), Cauvery Basin Refinery, resource person, M. Rajasekaran, Member, Board of Management of AVC Institutions, presides, MBA Seminar Hall, 10.30 a.m.

KARAIKAL

District Administration: Public grievances day meeting, Video conferencing with Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, Collector’s Office campus, 5 p.m.; Registration of participants, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.