The delayed disbursal of Deepavali bonus is a cause for worry in Tirupur textile cluster as the predominant migrant workers find it difficult to make gift purchases.

The main reason for late disbursal, as cited by textile unit owners, has been that the workers immediately rush away to their native towns if bonus was given in advance. This attitude upsets execution of the orders taken in advance for Deepavali and Christmas seasons.

But workers and trade unions allege that at least a certain section of industrialists use the release of bonus at the last moment to avoid negotiations and questionings over the lower scale of bonus issued.

Confusions

“This year, we have appealed to the industrial associations to instruct the member units to disburse the bonus at least a week in advance to avoid confusions and also declare the scale of bonus in a transparent manner”, said C. Moorthy, president of CITU-affiliated Baniyan General Workers Union.

Leading trade unions had also asked the units to disburse bonus to workers employed on contract and on piece-rate basis too.

“They are also entitled for bonus as per a High Court order in 1991. But many units in the cluster violates such directives”, pointed out Mr. Moorthy.

On the scale of bonus, the trade unions like CITU, AITUC, INTUC and few others have appealed for an enhanced rate.

“From the statements of textile associations itself, the exports has made a quantum jump from Tirupur cluster in the last few years crossing Rs 20,000 crore. But when it comes to giving bonus, many unit owners say lame excuses to avoid enhancing the scale which could not be accepted this time”, said trade unionists.