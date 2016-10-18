FOR CAUVERY WATERS: DMK cadres blocking Guruvayur Express at Dindigul railway station on Monday; (right) members of farmers’ associations and political parties staging a rail roko in Ramanathapuram. —PHOTOS: G. Karthikeyan and L. Balachandar

DMK, MDMK, VCK, Congress, Left party cadres stage rail roko in many places

More than 350 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre, including former Revenue Minister I. Periasamy, were arrested when they picketed Chennai-Guruvayur Express here on Monday demanding constitution of Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

They raised slogans against the Central government “for its inordinate delay in constitution of the CMB”.

They also charged the Centre of not showing any interest in the welfare of the State and its farmers. Constitution of the board was necessary for farmers in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to share the Cauvery waters on the basis of their requirements. Delay in constituting the board would escalate the tension between the two States, they said.

Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar, Natham MLA A. Andi Ambalam and other party functionaries were also arrested.

Communist Party of India cadres led by district secretary K. Santhanam were arrested when they tried to picket a train at Dindigul railway station in the morning.

Theni

Since Madurai-Bodi metre gauge section has been closed for gauge conversion, CPI, CPI(Marxist), Congress, Marulamalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres picketed buses on Theni-Madurai highway near Nehru statue. DMK and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam did not take part in the protest.

Ramanathapuram

More than 700 farmers and volunteers of various political parties courted arrest in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts.

Sivaganga

As many as 647 farmers and party cadres, including 35 women, were arrested in Sivaganga railway station. Police arrested 566 farmers and volunteers of DMK, Congress, CPI), CPI (M) and VCK led by DMK leader ‘Nepal’ Sakthi and former CPI MLA S Gunasekaran when they blocked Chennai-Rameswaram Express and Virudhunagar-Tiruchi passenger train.

Later, about 30 MDMK cadre, led by district secretary Seventhiappan, were arrested when they blocked Tiruchi - Rameswaram passenger train.

In Manamadurai, police arrested 86 people led by former CPI MLA K Thangamani when they attempted to stage rail roko.

In Ramanathapuram, 85 people, including five women, led by M. Muthuramu, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, were arrested when they blocked Tiruchi - Rameswaram passenger train.

Virudhunagar

Over 200 cadres of the People’s Welfare Front, led by veteran Communist leader R. Nallakannu, staged a protest in front of the Nagercoil-Mumbai Express here condemning the Union government for refusing to constitute the Board against the recommendation of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

Among those who took part in the protest are M.N.S. Ventkaraman (CPI-M), R.M. Shanmugasundaram and former MP, Ravichandran (MDMK) and Villan Kothai (VCK).