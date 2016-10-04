FILLIP FOR ARTISANS:Collector A. Annadurai inaugurating khadi sale on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi in Thanjavur.

Commencement of special khadi discount sale at Khadi Kraft were inaugurated in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on Sunday.

In Thanjavur, Collector A. Annadurai inaugurated the sale at the Khadi Kraft showroom near Old Bus Stand ahead of Deepavali festival season. Mr. Annadurai said people must buy handicrafts and handlooms as a help to rural artisans. People could make use of the opportunity to buy khadi products at discounted rates. It had been planned to sell handloom and khadi products worth Rs. 44 lakh during this Deepavali season, Mr. Annadurai said.

T.P. Nandakumar, Assistant Director (Khadi), S. Ganesan, Inspector, R. Singaram, Information and Public Relations Officer, participated in the programme.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur, Collector L. Nirmal Raj inaugurated the Deepavali sale at the Khadi Kraft in Tiruvarur.

Pointing out that khadi products worth Rs. 5 lakh were sold during the previous year, Mr. Nirmal Raj said it had been planned to sell Rs. 10-lakh worth products in the current year.

RDO Muthumeenakshi, Tiruvarur Government Medical College Dean AL. Meenakshisundaram, Information and Public Relations Officer M. Bharathidasan, Manager of Khadi and Village Industries Anabalagan spoke.