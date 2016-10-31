Vedic Vidyashram School celebrated ‘Safe Deepavali’ on October 27 on its campus in Tirunelveli, led by its Correspondent Senthil Prakash. The event had a live demonstration of safeguarding revellers from any fire accident and also bursting crackers with all safety.

Quiz competition

The Electronics and Communication Engineering Department of Einstein College of Engineering organised a quiz competition for students on October 25.

M. Karthigai Pandian, Head, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, welcomed the gathering. A.Amudhavanan, Managing Trustee, was the chief guest. At the preliminary round of the competition, around 100 students participated.

Five teams were shortlisted for the final round. In the final round, the first prize was won by the team — A.Abitha, N.Ramya, A.Subha and A.Libya. The second prize was won by the team — T.Bavani, P.Kokila, T.Muthulakshmi and T.Punitha Amudha Reena and the third prize was won by the team — T.Kannan, R.Ponnarasi, G.Reni Celcy and E.Subbulakshmi.