The Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam, Vellore, affiliated to All India Kisan Sabha, has urged the State government to declare Vellore a drought-hit district and take up relief measures immediately.

The association, during its district committee meeting held on Thursday, decided to stage a protest by the end of the month to put forward this demand to the government, a press release said.

Noting that crops such as groundnut, “samai”, “thuvarai” and “varagu” have dried up in the district, the farmers’ association urged the government to provide compensation to affected farmers.

It also demanded the government to immediately implement the Thenpennai-Palar river link project via Kallaru, the release added.

