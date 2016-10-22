Citing instances of withered crops beyond redemption, farmers on Friday urged the district administration to prevail upon the State Government to declare Erode as drought-affected.

Several farmers pointed to irreparable damage to paddy, turmeric, sugarcane and banana crops in the ayacut areas of Thadapalli-Arakankottai, Kalingarayan and Lower Bhavani Project canals, and several thousands of acres in rain-fed areas in the plains and on hilly parts, to support their demand, during the grievance day meeting chaired by District Collector S. Prabakar.

Farmers sought clarity on Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, launched this year for coverage of crops in three stages: prevented sowing, failed sowing/planting, and post-harvest loss.

Due to unprecedented delay in water release for irrigation due to failed South-West Monsoon, paddy farmers in the district have lost eligibility to claim insurance in the first stage of loss. and in a state of uncertainty to gain eligibility for the second stage of claim as well, representative of Thadapalli-Arakankottai Ayacut Farmers’ Association Subi Thalapathi said, urging the district administration to seek time extension for the first phase of insurance coverage.

Mr. Thalapathi also sought speedy steps by the State Government to declare Erode as drought-affected district, so that farmers will be in a position to avail themselves of the benefit of moratorium on principal and interest payments on agricultural loans.

Representatives of other farmer organisations including Logusamy, Senniappan, Periyasamy and Ramasamy raised the issue of the pending payments to cane farmers by Sakthi Sugar Mills.

The leaders said that they expected the district administration to solve it with immediate effect.

Referring to attractive procurement costs in the open market, the farmers warned that they would start supplying cane to crushing units outside the command area of Sakthi Sugar Mill if the stalemate persists.