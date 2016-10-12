The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced relay demonstrations in the district calling for declaring Dharmapuri as drought- prone.

The CPI(M) has announced a series of relay demonstrations on October 14, demanding that the government declare the district as drought-prone and take measures to gauge compensation for crops.

The party passed resolution to this effect in its recently concluded district committee meeting on Sunday.

The demands included ascertaining crop loss from drought, free fodder for livestock, waiver of farm loans, and immediate disbursement of pending wages under MNREGS among others.

The party has announced protest demonstrations outside the collectorate and taluk offices in Pennagaram, Karimangalam, Paapireddypatty, Palacodde, Nallampalli and Harur.