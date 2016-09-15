A farmer, who borrowed money from local sources to dig a well on his field and was unable to repay the debt, committed suicide near Kalasapakkam.

Annadurai (35) of M.N.Palayam village owned five acres of land.

A father of two children, he borrowed money to dig a well on his field. But as he was unable to repay the loan, he found himself in the debt trap.

His wife had separated from him and he had become an alcoholic which added to his misery.

The police said he hanged himself to death in a shed on the field.

Kalasapakkam police have booked a case.