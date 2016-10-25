V. Omprakash, a Standard XII student of Malco Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mettur, won the branch level debate competition conducted by the Salem branch of the Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in the city recently.

The competition was held on the topic ‘Are credit cards are more harmful than debit cards?’. Omprakash will represent Salem branch at the regional debate competition scheduled in Chennai city in November, according to a press release of ICAI.