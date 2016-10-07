Representatives of political parties and people from various walks of life paid rich tributes to the memory of P. Subbarayan, freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Madras Presidency (1926-30), on his death anniversary here on Thursday. They paid floral tributes to the portrait and statue of late Subbarayan, who had also served as India’s Ambassador to Indonesia.

Subbarayan’s son late Mohan Kumaramangalam and his grandson late Rangarajan Kumaramangalam had served as Union Ministers.

A cross section of the local people recalled that he was instrumental in introducing many revolutionary welfare measures for the poor and downtrodden. He introduced concession in school fees, educational grant for scheduled tribe and scheduled caste people, debt relief scheme for the benefit of poor and downtrodden. He was also an expert in water management techniques.

The local people demanded the State Government to declare his birth and death anniversaries as government events.

The representatives of DMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, members of Kongu Velalar Sangangalin Koottamaippu, Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaignar Peravai paid floral tributes to his portrait.